Totapuri mango prices plummet in Chittoor

CHITTOOR: In a blow to Chittoor’s horticulture sector, the prices of Totapuri mangoes have plummeted dramatically over the past few days.

In spite of poor yield with farmers harvesting less than 2 tonnes of mangoes per acre in comparison with the usual of 4 to 6 tonnes, the unexpected price drop has left the mango farmers grappling with financial uncertainty and concern for their livelihood.

Despite the district’s 58,000 hectares dedicated mango crop acreage, this year’s yield has been poor.

The farmers, who harvested less produce than usual, had hoped for better prices, owing to less availability and reduced supply of mangoes. However, the prices took a dive in the last few days, causing concern among district officials.

In response to the decline of mango prices, Chittoor Collector had stepped in to address the slump that has left farmers reeling.

The Collector convened a review meeting with the Horticulture and Agricultural Marketing Department officials to address the issue and mandated that mango pulp industry owners must pay farmers no less than `30,000 per tonne for Totapuri mangoes, emphasising that strict action will be taken against those who pay below the threshold.

“The prices of mangoes have not been encouraging, despite the low yield. We need to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce,” the Collector stated.

The above said departments were asked to work in coordination to stabilise the market and support mango farmers.

Chittoor is renowned for its mango varieties, particularly the Totapuri, which is a staple for the local pulp industry.

The district is home to 50-60 pulp industries that consume large quantities of Totapuri mangoes, providing significant returns for growers. However, the recent price drop has jeopardised these returns.

K Ramulu, a farmer from Bangarupalyam mandal, expressed their distress over the situation.

“Normally, exporting of mangoes starts by the end of April and continues till the end of July. Now, traders and owners of the pulp industries are coming forward to purchase Totapuri variety with low prices. Though the demand for the mangoes is high in the market, the price has not been increasing,” Ramulu said,

Historically, authorised mango pulp production units purchase mangoes directly from farmers. Meanwhile, some farmers also sell their produce to traders in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Pulp unit owners asked to pay Rs 30k per tonne of fruit

