Andhra HC seeks detailed counters on volunteer resignations before elections

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Krishna Mohan of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the State government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file detailed counters in a matter related to deferring the acceptance of en masse resignation of volunteers before the Assembly elections.

The petition was filed in April by Bode Ramachandra Yadav, president of Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party, who sought directions to the government not to accept the resignations of the volunteers. It may be recalled that the volunteers had resigned en masse following the controversy over their possible involvement in the election process, and the ECI orders barring them from disbursing social security pensions.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Umesh Chandra informed the court that recently the volunteers, who resigned got several cases registered against the ministers of the earlier government, alleging that they were forced to resign. He also informed the court that the issue of en masse resignation during the elections, which runs contrary to the letter and spirit of free and fair elections, has to be settled once and for all, and therefore a detailed counter is indispensable in this case. The court directed the government and the ECI to file detailed counters, and posted the matter for further hearing on July 22.

It may be recalled that on an earlier occasion, the ECI informed the High Court that more than 64,000 volunteers submitted their resignation prior to the elections.