Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh to focus on improving education standards in State

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh assumed charge at the State Secretariat on Monday.

He signed the first file pertaining to the norms of the Mega DSC and forwarded it to the State Cabinet for approval.

Lokesh, who entered the Secretariat amid chanting of Vedic hymns by pundits, took charge in room no. 208 of Fourth Block. Several teacher and student association leaders called on Lokesh and congratulated him.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said the education standards had dwindled in the last five years because of the unwise policies of the previous regime. Seeking the cooperation of teachers to keep the education sector back on track, he said they will not be burdened with unnecessary work. He promised to resolve all the issues at the earliest.

Ministers Gummadi Sandhya Rani, S Savitha, Vangalapudi Anitha, Kondapalli Srinivas and TG Bharat, former MPs Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, MLAs and MLCs were present on the occasion.