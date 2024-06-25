Andhra: Special tiger corridor on anvil to connect Nallamala, Seshachalam forests

TIRUPATI: The officials of the Forest Department are making efforts to develop a special corridor connecting the Nallamala forest with the Seshachalam forest to facilitate the movement of tigers. This will reintroduce them to the Seshachalam forest area almost a century later.
The officials have noted that tigers have been sporadically visiting the Seshachalam forest and returning to Nallamala on several occasions. In response to the increasing tiger activity observed in the forest areas between Nellore and Kadapa districts, forest department officials are expediting the establishment of a tiger corridor. Proposals have been sent to the Centre for approval.
The establishment of this corridor is a significant step towards ensuring the protection and conservation of tigers in Andhra Pradesh, providing them with a safe passage.
The State’s tiger population has seen a notable increase from just 45 in 2010 to over 80 currently. While tigers have been absent from the Seshachalam forest for many years, historical records show that they once roamed the area, with British hunters reportedly targeting them near the Mamandur guest house.
Additionally, plans are in place to expand the Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam tiger zone, currently covering 8 lakh acres, by an additional 5 lakh acres. This expansion will further strengthen the region’s prominence in wildlife conservation.
Over the past few years, forest officials have noticed a rise in tiger movement in these regions. Notably, two years ago, the footprints of a female tiger were identified within the Atmakur forest range, and more recently, male tiger footprints were spotted near Kadirinaidupalle in Marripadu mandal of Nellore district.
According to sources, approximately 1.50 lakh hectares within the Venkatagiri, Atmakur, Rapur, and Udayagiri ranges of the undivided Nellore district will be included in the tiger corridor.
The corridor is expected to span across four districts, covering nearly 4 lakh hectares of forest area. This includes several ranges in Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, and Prakasam districts.
Forest officials and staff in the district have already received training from specialised experts at Sunnipenta in the Nagarjunsagar Tiger Reserve Forest. The training covered topics such as installing CCTV cameras in corridor areas and raising awareness about necessary precautions.
“Additionally, efforts are being made to increase the population of deer and wild boars, which serve as prey for tigers, and to install water troughs,” said DFO Avula Chandra-sekhar.