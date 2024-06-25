Former CM Jagan concludes 3-day visit to Pulivendula

KADAPA: YSRC chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded his three-day visit to home constituency Pulivendula on Monday.

Addressing a large gathering of YSRC cadre and people from across the district, Jagan exhorted them to face challenges bravely, hoping that better days would return soon. He emphasised that the future belongs to them. The former chief minister urged his supporters to remain united and not to lose heart after the party’s debacle in the elections.

At his camp office in Bhakrapuram, Jagan interacted with YSRC cadre and enquired about their well-being.