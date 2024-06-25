Grand welcome awaits Andhra CM in Kuppam

TIRUPATI: Kuppam is getting ready to welcome Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on his first visit to his home constituency on Tuesday, after assuming office for the fourth time. The official machinery and TDP cadre have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of Naidu’s two-day visit. The town has been decked up for the Chief Minister’s maiden visit. The area around the NTR statue in the town and the road leading to the TDP office have been spruced up.

The R&B Guest House has been fully furnished for Naidu’s stay. The security has been strengthened in Kuppam. Additional police force has been deployed in the town. Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu are overseeing the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

As per the official schedule, Naidu will arrive at PES Medical College helipad at 12.30 pm. He will visit Jalliganipalle and Chinnari Doddi villages and inspect the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi branch canal. At 3 pm, Naidu will address a public meeting at the NTR statue, followed by a meeting with TDP leaders at the R&B Guest House at 4.30 pm.

On Wednesday, the CM’s schedule will start at 10.30 am with receiving petitions from the public at the R&B Guest House. At noon, he will hold a review meeting on development of the constituency with officials at Kuppam Government Degree College.

His visit will conclude with a meeting with TDP cadre at PES Medical College Auditorium at 2.40 pm.