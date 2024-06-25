Health Minister orders enhanced measures to combat disease outbreaks in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav emphasised the need to enhance health services in accordance with the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the Cabinet meeting held on Monday. During a videoconference with officials of the department, he reviewed the spread of diarrhoea, seasonal and vector-borne diseases.

The Minister instructed the officials to be more responsible and work together to control the spread of diarrhoea to protect the people. He underscored the need to identify the root cause of drinking water contamination. Kumar advised the officials to be alert in the initial stages so as to prevent serious outbreaks and stressed the need for early case identification.

He expressed his ire over officials for not responding immediately even after noticing issues in 271 water sources. He opined that the situation could have been better, if action had been taken sooner. Demanding to know who should be held responsible for the death of a 27-year-old due to diarrhoea, Satya Kumar warned officials of strict action, if they are found to be negligent. The health minister stated that officials would be held accountable for any future deaths. Further, he assured that there would be reforms in the department and that he would inspect working conditions of hospitals in all districts soon to strengthen them.

Additionally, he instructed higher officials to monitor lower-level and ground staff more closely to prevent public health crisis. The Health Minister also directed the officials to regularly monitor the water chlorination process and urged them to raise awareness among people regarding sanitation and personal hygiene.

Further, he asked the officials to stay vigilant and track cases of malaria and dengue.

‘Will inspect hosps soon’

