Legal metrology dept registers 189 cases against commodity suppliers in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissioner of the Civil Supplies Department stated that the Legal Metrology Department has registered 189 cases against suppliers of essential commodities. Among them, 110 cases were related to sugar suppliers, 74 cases to tur dal suppliers, and four cases to palm oil suppliers. During inspections, officials found that some suppliers underfilled packets by as much as 10% of the net quantity.

Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar inspected the Mandal Level Stock Point (MLS) in Tenali on June 15. The Legal Metrology Department was instructed to conduct inspections at all 251 mandal-level stock points after discovering discrepancies in the net quantity of sugar, tur dal, and palm oil packages.

Following the instructions of the minister, the Legal Metrology Department conducted special raids on essential commodities distributed from June 16 to 22 at 251 MLS points in AP.

Meanwhile, until June, only the eight districts of Rayalaseema were distributing finger millets (Ragulu) under the public distribution system. Starting in July, it will be provided to all the districts of the State. A maximum of 3 kg of finger millets per card will be distributed instead of rice, the Commissioner said. He mentioned that sorghum, which is being distributed only in five Rayalaseema districts, will be distributed in the remaining three districts of Rayalaseema.