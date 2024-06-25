Pulses, chilli, groundnut, turmeric likely to fetch better prices in Andhra
GUNTUR: As farmers prepare for the Kharif season, the Agricultural Market Intelligence Centre (AMIC) of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, LAM (ANGRAU) in Guntur, has analysed forecast prices for key crops in Andhra Pradesh. The analysis indicates that pulses, chilli, cotton, groundnut, and turmeric are expected to fetch better market prices compared to paddy and maize in the upcoming Kharif season.
Cotton cultivation is projected to decline this year as other crops prove more profitable. However, cotton prices are expected to remain favourable due to increased exports to Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam. Turmeric prices are optimistic due to higher exports and reduced production, and the Teja variety of chilli is experiencing strong export demand.
Principal Investigator at AMIC, Dr G Raghunadha Reddy, explained that the forecast considered factors such as commodity stocks, expected cultivation areas, export and import trends, and big wholesalers’ expectations. These price estimates were shared with registered farmers through voice messages, the ANGRAU website, monthly Vyavasayam and Rythu Bharosa magazines, and ANGRAU’s research wings to aid in crop selection and cultivation decisions.
AMIC estimates that 59.73 lakh hectares will be cultivated across all crops in Andhra Pradesh this year. The analysis predicts that crop prices will stay close to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the next Kharif harvesting season. This AMIC forecast is based on the assumption of normal climate conditions and cultivation areas, with no significant changes in domestic and international demand.
The price forecasts were developed using scientific methods and comprehensive computer software, utilising secondary data on past prices and various other parameters, alongside extensive surveys of market functionaries. The accuracy of these forecasts ranges from 87.69% to 96.06% compared to real-time market prices.
ANGRAU vice-chancellor, Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi, emphasised that current market prices are influenced by factors beyond local or national supply and demand, highlighting the asymmetry in access to market information and intelligence.