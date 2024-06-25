Pulses, chilli, groundnut, turmeric likely to fetch better prices in Andhra

GUNTUR: As farmers prepare for the Kharif season, the Agricultural Market Intelligence Centre (AMIC) of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, LAM (ANGRAU) in Guntur, has analysed forecast prices for key crops in Andhra Pradesh. The analysis indicates that pulses, chilli, cotton, groundnut, and turmeric are expected to fetch better market prices compared to paddy and maize in the upcoming Kharif season.

Cotton cultivation is projected to decline this year as other crops prove more profitable. However, cotton prices are expected to remain favourable due to increased exports to Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam. Turmeric prices are optimistic due to higher exports and reduced production, and the Teja variety of chilli is experiencing strong export demand.

Principal Investigator at AMIC, Dr G Raghunadha Reddy, explained that the forecast considered factors such as commodity stocks, expected cultivation areas, export and import trends, and big wholesalers’ expectations. These price estimates were shared with registered farmers through voice messages, the ANGRAU website, monthly Vyavasayam and Rythu Bharosa magazines, and ANGRAU’s research wings to aid in crop selection and cultivation decisions.