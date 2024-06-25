Rapid urbanisation takes toll on Mangroves in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Over the past several decades, Visakhapatnam has experienced rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, leading to a significant reduction in its mangrove stretches. Once extensive, these vital ecosystems have been reduced to a few small patches and are now threatened by ongoing development. This loss is concerning given the crucial role mangroves play in protecting shorelines from erosion and providing habitat for diverse wildlife.

The Meghadri Gedda, a rain-fed drain flowing into the Bay of Bengal near Visakhapatnam harbour, once supported a vibrant mangrove ecosystem. These mangroves extended from the Naval Dockyard to the Meghadri Gedda reservoir behind Visakhapatnam International Airport but are now reduced to a small, endangered patch, increasingly threatened by construction debris.

In 2016, then Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairperson MT Krishna Babu announced a proposal to regenerate mangroves over a 50-acre area, seeking technical expertise to support the initiative.

However, this proposal has seen little progress. Numerous organisations have expressed willingness to assist in protecting and replanting these mangroves, awaiting only official approval to proceed.

GM Narasimha Rao, a retired professor from Andhra University who has extensively studied Visakhapatnam’s mangroves since the 1990s, shared his insights. “In the 1990s, mangroves stretched from the Naval Dockyard Bridge to areas like Sheela Nagar and Gnanapuram, reaching heights up to 5 metres. However, due to construction and infrastructure development, their size has drastically reduced. By 2008, their height had diminished to 3 metres, and the canopy also shrank,” Rao recalled.

Rao emphasised the importance of conserving existing mangroves rather than focusing solely on new plantation efforts.

He suggested that improving water flow through dredging existing creeks could restore current mangrove habitats, creating better conditions for their growth and ensuring their survival within Visakhapatnam’s ecosystem.