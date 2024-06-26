Andhra: VMC issues notice to YSRC for party office

VIZIANAGARAM: The town planning wing of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation (VMC) has issued a show-cause notice to the YSRC seeking explanation about the unauthorised construction of the party office at Maharajupeta North Ward under Sections 452(1) and 461(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1955.

In the notice, the town planning wing stated that the district YSRC president had applied for permission from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) for the construction of building through the site of the YSRC party office in Maharajupeta North Ward comes under the jurisdiction of VMC.

Though the application has been pending at Licensed Technical Personnel (LTP) for the past 347 days, the YSRC has proceeded with the construction of the party office building. Hence, the YSRC should stop the unauthorised construction, and submit a reply to the notice within seven days. Failing which, it will be treated as a continuous and intentional offence, and further action will be taken as per the provisions laid down under Sections 452(1) and 461(1) of the AP Municipal Corporation Act, the notice read.