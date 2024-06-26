Former YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana accused of forging land documents

VISAKHAPATNAM: A case has been registered against former YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana, auditor Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao and realtor Gadde Brahmaji based on a complaint filed by Jagadeeswarudu, head of Hayagreeva Construction, with Arilova police, for allegedly forging land documents to grab Hayagreeva lands at Yendada.

According to FIR No. 227/2024, registered on June 22, the charges against the accused include conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation under IPC Sections 120B, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 383, and 506.

Jagadeeswarudu stated that he, along with his wife Radha Rani, floated a partnership firm named Hayagreeva Farms and Developers in 2008, and got 12.51 acres of land at Yendada village from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, for developing an orphanage, an old age home, and housing for senior citizens.

He alleged that Satyanarayana and his associates, using their political influence, coerced and intimidated him into signing blank documents in the guise of agreement, besides forging his signature and that of his spouse, and fabricated the sale documents.

He further alleged that the accused created fake and fabricated documents to trespass on and misappropriate the firm’s property. They allegedly forced him to execute a sale agreement in January 2019, contrary to his will, and manipulated the firm’s finances through fraudulent accounting, leading to significant financial and mental distress.

The complainant further stated that the accused executed multiple sham sale deeds, siphoned off money through fraudulent accounting, and used their political connections to sanction municipal plans and other legal approvals behind his back. Jagadeeswarudu stated that their continuous threats of physical harm prevented him from exposing their actions earlier.