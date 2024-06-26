Kuppam will be a growth model in India: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Reiterating his promise of comprehensive development of the Kuppam Assembly constituency, from where he won for the eighth time in the just concluded elections, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said Kuppam will be transformed into a model constituency in the entire country, besides making it zero drought segment.

Addressing a large gathering in Kuppam on Tuesday, the first day of his two-day visit, Naidu said Kuppam will soon get an airport to facilitate export of agriculture and horticulture produce and provide air connectivity to major cities in the country.

In his more than an hour-long speech, the Chief Minister, who visited his home constituency for the first time after being sworn in, showered several sops, promising that welfare and development of Kuppam is one of his top priorities, and announced the revival of KADA (Kuppam Area Development Authority), which will now be headed by an IAS officer.

“Soil of Kuppam is very fertile. Any crop can grow here. Besides taking drought-proofing measures, irrigation tanks will be developed to store about 1 TMC water, and check dams will be constructed on the Pala River to hold water for irrigation and drinking needs. We will take a systemic approach to make Kuppam an agriculture and horticulture hub. Now, Kuppam farmers have even started cultivating tomatoes, and earning good profits. We will develop agro-based industries and food processing units, besides cold storage units at a low cost. Kuppam is known for its floriculture. We will encourage farmer federations and link them with markets. The airport will be developed to handle bulk cargo. Though the project was planned much earlier, it was put on hold due to the previous government. Once the airport is developed, chartered flights can also be operationalised,” he elaborated.