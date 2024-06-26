Kuppam will be a growth model in India: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Reiterating his promise of comprehensive development of the Kuppam Assembly constituency, from where he won for the eighth time in the just concluded elections, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said Kuppam will be transformed into a model constituency in the entire country, besides making it zero drought segment.
Addressing a large gathering in Kuppam on Tuesday, the first day of his two-day visit, Naidu said Kuppam will soon get an airport to facilitate export of agriculture and horticulture produce and provide air connectivity to major cities in the country.
In his more than an hour-long speech, the Chief Minister, who visited his home constituency for the first time after being sworn in, showered several sops, promising that welfare and development of Kuppam is one of his top priorities, and announced the revival of KADA (Kuppam Area Development Authority), which will now be headed by an IAS officer.
“Soil of Kuppam is very fertile. Any crop can grow here. Besides taking drought-proofing measures, irrigation tanks will be developed to store about 1 TMC water, and check dams will be constructed on the Pala River to hold water for irrigation and drinking needs. We will take a systemic approach to make Kuppam an agriculture and horticulture hub. Now, Kuppam farmers have even started cultivating tomatoes, and earning good profits. We will develop agro-based industries and food processing units, besides cold storage units at a low cost. Kuppam is known for its floriculture. We will encourage farmer federations and link them with markets. The airport will be developed to handle bulk cargo. Though the project was planned much earlier, it was put on hold due to the previous government. Once the airport is developed, chartered flights can also be operationalised,” he elaborated.
Recalling on the occasion, how he encouraged dairy farming by providing two cows per household, he said Kuppam now produces 3-4 lakh litres of milk. A 10 lakh litres milk production centre will be developed, and the necessary infrastructure and cattle will be provided by the government. Poultry, sheep rearing and honey production will also be encouraged. “My intention is not just giving fish, but also make people learn how to fish, so they can overcome their poverty on their own,” he explained.
Promising to get Kuppam well connected with the surrounding cities like Krishnagiri, KGF, Chennai and Bengaluru, he said Kuppam railway station has the potential to become a junction.
Mentioning the single road from Palamaner to Kuppam, when he contested for the first time from Kuppam in 1989, Naidu said there is a two-lane one now, which once developed into a four-lane one and connected to the expressway, people of Kuppam can go to Bengaluru in an hour. Several people from Kuppam go to Bengaluru every day for work, and similarly several come to Kuppam from Bengaluru.
Promising to make Kuppam an educational hub, Naidu said more institutions will be set up in addition to the existing engineering and medical colleges. Dravidian University will be cleansed and its past glory will be restored. Better cellular connectivity and bandwidth will also be provided to Kuppam, he vowed.
The Chief Minister said the Assembly constituency comprises four mandals now, and Mallanuru and Rallabadugu will be added, which will be developed into mandal headquarters as per popular demand.
He even promised to develop temples in the constituency and ensure that Kuppam becomes peaceful like before, by eliminating crime and corruption. Naidu, who started his speech by profusely thanking people for giving him and TDP a historical win, said they showed the door to the autocratic and anarchic rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The people of the State have saved democracy, and the truth has prevailed,” he observed.