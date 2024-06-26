Lokesh welcomes cricketer Hanuma Vihari back to Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh said that the Andhra Pradesh government is extending a warm welcome to the star cricketer Hanuma Vihari back in State, who has resigned to the captaincy of the Andhra cricket team due to alleged excessive political interference.

In a release issued on Tuesday, Lokesh said that the people have vociferously rejected the YSRC government which acted in a dictatorial manner forgetting the basic fact that political interference should not be there in sports.

The previous government has started its political game by appointing P Sarath Chandra Reddy, who is an accused in the Delhi liquor scam, as the president of the AP Cricket Association, Lokesh said.

“An outstanding and exceptional cricketer like Hanuma Vihari has been harassed abysmally and was also insulted by the Andhra Cricket Association only to promote the son of their party leader Kuntrapakam Prithviraj, who was the 17th player in the team,” Lokesh pointed out and said that Hanuma Vihari, who was totally fed up with the style of functioning of the Andhra Cricket Association opted out of the captaincy.