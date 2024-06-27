Andhra ACB sleuths arrest SI for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

HYDERABAD : The sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau arrested a sub-inspector of Veldanda police station in Nagarkurnool for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for not registering a case against a person.

The accused officer, M Ravi, had seized explosive material from the house of the complainant and then demanded a bribe from him to let him go without registering a case against him.

The officer directed the complainant to give the money to an ambulance driver and from him, he received the bribe. The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of the ambulance driver.

The ACB arrested him and his accomplice, the driver and the duo have been produced before the special judge for ACB cases court in Nampally.