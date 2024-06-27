Andhra BJP delegation meets Industries Minister for Vizag steel plant revival

VIJAYAWADA : A BJP delegation, led by State party chief D Purandeswari, submitted a representation to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi on Wednesday, seeking steps for revival of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and its strategic takeover by SAIL. The Union Minister informed the BJP delegation that he had already discussed the issue with officials.

The BJP delegation, including Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, MP CM Ramesh, and State BJP secretary Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju, took several aspects to the notice of the Union Minister to bring the steel plant out of the red.

In the representation submitted to the Union Minister, the State BJP proposed the takeover of RINL and Nagarnar Steel Plant, Chhattisgarh, by Steel Authority of India Ltd. “The takeover will not only help achieve the National Steel Policy targets but also integrate and optimise resources, resulting in increased profitability and market expansion for SAIL. The merger will yield considerable cost savings in interest rates and raw materials, contributing to the faster profitability of RINL,” the BJP felt.