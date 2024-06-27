Andhra CM Naidu vows effective governance, zero poverty in Kuppam

VIJAYAWADA : Asserting that there will be sea changes in the administration, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said his policy will be simple government and effective governance.
Interacting with officials, people and TDP activists in Kuppam on Wednesday, the second day of his two-day visit to his home constituency, Naidu said the officials should be prepared to work in both physical and virtual modes.
He said he would commence his mission to alleviate poverty from his Kuppam constituency to achieve zero poverty in the State, and directed the officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the overall development of the Assembly segment.
Taking serious view of rowdyism, violence and ganja menace in Kuppam, Naidu directed the officials to immediately put an end to all such illegal activities. He also instructed police to lift the cases foisted against innocent persons under political compulsions.
Recalling that the officials functioned under several compulsions during the previous regime, Naidu said the situation was so alarming that he could not visit his home constituency and interact with the local people. “Even an attempt to murder case and several other cases were registered against me. There was not single case against me ill 2019,” Naidu said.
Making it clear that there will be a vast difference between the previous regime and the present government, Naidu said there will be no forcible mobilisation of the public for the meetings of ministers and no heavy convoys and sirens.
“I have already asked my Cabinet colleagues not to hold any kind of meeting after 6 pm, and the officials too should react fast to discharge their duties more efficiently,” he said.
The Chief Minister was very particular that the law enforcement agencies should act firmly against those who are violating the laid down norms and indulging in rowdyism.
Stating that the drinking water problem is very serious in Kuppam, he asked the officials to formulate an action plan for speedy completion of the works of Handri Neeva Canal.
He revealed that a special programme will be taken up to enhance the skills of youth and provide employment to them on a large scale. The officials should also focus on extending subsidies to farmers and that within a few months Kuppam should undergo a total transformation, he said.
Speaking to TDP activists before leaving to Undavalli, Naidu said he is very much aware of the oppression faced by them during the previous YSRC regime. “It will be my responsibility to ensure justice to you all. Because of you, the YSRC’s ploy to weaken the TDP did not fructify,” he said.
“I have never witnessed such an oppression like the one that happened during the past five years. They tried to hurt my morale and lure my men away in Kuppam. However, such ploys have not worked,” the TDP supremo said.