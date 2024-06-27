Andhra CM Naidu vows effective governance, zero poverty in Kuppam

VIJAYAWADA : Asserting that there will be sea changes in the administration, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said his policy will be simple government and effective governance.

Interacting with officials, people and TDP activists in Kuppam on Wednesday, the second day of his two-day visit to his home constituency, Naidu said the officials should be prepared to work in both physical and virtual modes.

He said he would commence his mission to alleviate poverty from his Kuppam constituency to achieve zero poverty in the State, and directed the officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the overall development of the Assembly segment.

Taking serious view of rowdyism, violence and ganja menace in Kuppam, Naidu directed the officials to immediately put an end to all such illegal activities. He also instructed police to lift the cases foisted against innocent persons under political compulsions.

Recalling that the officials functioned under several compulsions during the previous regime, Naidu said the situation was so alarming that he could not visit his home constituency and interact with the local people. “Even an attempt to murder case and several other cases were registered against me. There was not single case against me ill 2019,” Naidu said.