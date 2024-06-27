Andhra CM will take final call on ‘Rushikonda Palace’: Minister Durgesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has said a final decision on ‘Rushikonda Palace’ constructed by the previous YSRC regime will be taken after a thorough discussion. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will collectively review the present status of the lavish constructions on Rushikonda before taking a final decision, he said.

Speaking to the media at Kadiyam Nurseries on Wednesday, he said though the previous YSRC regime was claiming that the Rushikonda project belonged to the Tourism Department, there was no truth in it. “Who will go to stay there? Is the luxurious building complex affordable for tourists?” he questioned.

On plans to promote tourism, Durgesh said, the State government will lay emphasis on circuit tourism, covering the 125-year-old Havelock Bridge in Rajamahendravaram, Kadiyam Nurseries and other major attractions in Godavari districts. River tourism and temple tourism will also be promoted in a big way. As a measure to promote floriculture, a flower research centre will be set up in Kadiyam, he said.