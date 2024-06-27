Andhra HC orders status quo on YSRCP offices

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued an interim order to maintain status quo on the YSRC party office buildings, which were being demolished by the civic bodies concerned in the State.

Hearing a batch of 12 separate petitions filed in the form of a lunch motion petition by the district YSRC presidents challenging the notices issued for the demolition of the party office buildings, Justice B Krishna Mohan directed the government to file a counter with full details. The case hearing was adjourned to Thursday.

Senior advocate P Veera Reddy, counsel for one of the petitioners, said the civic officials acted unilaterally in demolishing the YSRC party offices. He submitted to the court that land for the party offices was allotted in tune with the GO issued in 2016 by the then TDP government only.

Elaborating further, he said as per the GO, the office buildings should be constructed within one year of possessing the land, or else the land would be taken back.

Though applications for building permission were submitted, it was not given within the stipulated time. Deeming that permission was given, construction of the party office buildings was taken up, he submitted.

Veera Reddy said showcause notices were issued as to why the buildings should not be demolished for not taking permission, and a detailed explanation was given. But again notices were issued for the same. It clearly shows that the officials are looking for a reason to demolish the YSRC party office buildings.

In case of illegal constructions, the municipal commissioner is empowered to regularise them. However, without considering the due process, demolitions were carried out, he informed.

The counsel further submitted that the YSRC had even applied for regularisation, and without even considering the alternatives before them, the officials acted mechanically and went ahead with demolitions.

After hearing the arguments, the judge asked the officials to continue with other proceedings but maintain status quo on the demolition of the YSRC party office buildings.

Intervening at that time, advocate KM Krishna Reddy appearing for the Advocate General, said such interim orders should not be issued and questioned the maintainability of the petitions, which were only filed out of concern without proof.

He further argued that demolitions of such buildings are being carried out as per law. Only showcause notices were issued, and no further action was initiated, he said.