AP Inter first-year Advanced Supply Exam results out

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh declared the results of the first year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May 2024 on Wednesday via social media platform X.

With this, a total of 80 per cent of general category students and 78 per cent of vocational students completed their Intermediate first year.

Around 1,46,750 first-year Intermediate students appeared for the advanced supplementary exams, and of them, 63,548 (41%) passed the examination. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) reported that 41% of boys and 46% of girls cleared the IPASE in May 2024. Meanwhile, out of 2,10,820 students who appeared for the IPASE improvement exam, 1,64,716 (78%) improved their marks.

Students can apply for re-verification of their answer scripts from June 28 to July 4, with an application fee of Rs 1,000 per subject. The results of the Intermediate First Year Supplementary examinations are available at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in.