Nagalakshmi takes charge as Guntur district Collector

GUNTUR : S Nagalakshmi assumed charge as the new District Collector of Guntur on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that she would strive for the development of the district with the support of the public, legislators and others.

She also said that the completion of various development projects taken up in the district would be given top priority and asserted that she would work for the development of the district.

Nagalakshmi also expressed delight at being appointed as Guntur district Collector where she worked as GMC commissioner in the past and also thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Joint collector Raja Kumari, SP Tushar Dudi, Tenali Sub-Collector Prakhar Jain, GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri, local MLAs and collectorate staff congratulated her.

Nagalakshmi was transferred from Vizianagaram to Guntur and former Collector Venu Gopal Reddy was directed to report to GAD for further posting.