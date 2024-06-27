Pre-Monsoon dry sowing technique promotes sustainable farming in Palnadu, Andhra

GUNTUR : Awareness on pre-monsoon dry sowing technique should be increased among the farmers, said RySS Palnadu district project manager Amala Kumari. A review meeting was held with the officials and staff of the natural farming programme in Narasaraopet on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the pre-monsoon dry sowing (PMDS) is a method used to provide green cover 365 days a year and is highly beneficial to farmers in semi-arid regions like Palnadu.

“Pre-monsoon dry sowing seeds kits including as many as 30 varieties of seeds are made available in all villages. The kit includes pulses, millets, oil seeds, leafy vegetables, spices, and others,” she informed.

Amala Kumari also stated that farmers practising PMDS using natural farming methods experience multiple benefits, such as improved soil structure, increased earthworm activity, nutrient rich grass for livestock and higher crop yields.

Additionally, farmers gain financial benefits by selling vegetables and grass from the PMDS fields, providing them with income throughout the year, she said and instructed the officials to educate the farmers on preparation of natural fertilisers and growth promoters including Dhrava Jeevamrutham, Ghana Jeevamrutham.

Regional coordinator Venkat Rao, additional district project manager Prem Raj, NFAs, and others were also present.