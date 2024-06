VIJAYAWADA : The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday directed the State government and police to ensure that motorists wear a helmet and that the Motor Vehicles Act is implemented properly.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Kumar Singh and Justice N Jayasurya, ordered that motorists found riding two-wheelers without a helmet should not be spared.

The court issued the orders while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Tandav Yogesh.

Yogesh informed the High Court that the MV Act was not being implemented and that violators were not being penalised.

Stressing the need to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, the petitioner pointed out, “In 2022, a total of 3,703 deaths occurred due to road accidents. Of the total, 3,042 died because they were not wearing protective headgear.”

Further, he alleged that traffic police officers were not taking action against such violators. Yogesh also sought the court to give instructions to officers of traffic and other police wings, who can impose fines under the Motor Vehicles Act, to wear body cameras while enforcing the helmet rule.