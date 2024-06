VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the BJP and the TDP are working closely for the progress of India and development of Andhra Pradesh.

A delegation of TDP MPs, including Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Kalisetti Appala Naidu, called on the Prime Minister in Delhi on Wednesday.

Modi posted on X, “Met MP colleagues from @JaiTDP. Our Parties are working closely at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of my friend @ncbn Garu. We will do everything possible for the progress of India and the development of AP.”

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responded, “Absolutely, @narendramodi Ji! Our MPs will offer Andhra Pradesh an efficient representation in the Lok Sabha. Under your leadership at the center, our parties shall together strive for a Viksit Andhra Pradesh and Viksit Bharat.”

CM congratulates LS Speaker Om Birla

It has been learnt that the meeting between the TDP MPs and the Prime Minister was a brief one. It took place after the election of Om Birla as the Speaker of Lok Sabha. The TDP MPs also called on Om Birla and congratulated him. Ram Mohan Naidu later posted on X, “Congratulations to Shri @ombirlakota ji on being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. Your exemplary leadership in the 17th Lok Sabha has set high standards. Wishing you continued success in guiding the House for the well-being and prosperity of our nation.”

Naidu also congratulated the newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker and posted, “Congratulations to Shri @ombirlakota Ji on being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. I wish him success in upholding our parliamentary traditions and leading the House with integrity and wisdom.”