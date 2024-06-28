Andhra CS Neerabh Kumar's tenure extended until December 2024

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre extended the tenure of Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad by six months. The Department of Personnel and Training issued an order to this effect on Thursday. The 1987 batch IAS officer was set to retire from service on attaining superannuation on June 30.

The State government had sent a request to the Centre on June 16, seeking extension of his tenure for a period of six months from July 1 to December 31, 2024 under Rule 16 (1) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

After the TDP-led NDA formed government, the then Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy went on leave and was subsequently transferred. Later, Neerabh Kumar was appointed as the Chief Secretary. Sources said the government is of the belief that Neerabh Kumar, who has vast experience in administration, can put governance in the State back on track as pre-poll promises are set to be implemented soon.

In a late-night development, Jawahar Reddy was posted as Special Chief Secretary for Economically Weaker Sections Welfare.