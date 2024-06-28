Andhra forms committee to tackle rising diarrhoea cases

GUNTUR: Amid the increasing diarrhoea cases in several regions in the State, stringent action would be taken against those officials who act negligently, said Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Dr Venkateswar.

Holding a review meeting with all district medical and health officers through video conference in Mangalagiri on Thursday, he said that a State-level committee has been set up under the public health and family welfare department commissioner to monitor the diarrhoea situation across the State.

He instructed the officials to take swift action as soon as they get information of diarrhoea cases and also to certify the unsafe drinking water sources in the districts.

The control rooms set up should act properly and the cases of diarrhoea in private hospitals should also be reported immediately and strict action should be taken against the managements, if they failed to do so, he added.

DMHOs were instructed to inspect the water sample tests being held by community health officers. “As many as 271 unsafe drinking water sources have been identified till now, and the state government has issued instructions to prepare alternative drinking water arrangements. The officials should be on alert about the seasonal diseases, and vector borne diseases. Identification cards should be issued to patients suffering with sickle cell anaemia as early as possible,” he added.

Department director Dr Padmvathi, NHM State programme manager M Srinivasa Rao, and others were also present.