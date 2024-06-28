Andhra to disburse Rs 4,399.89 crore in pensions door-to-door on July 1

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has made all arrangements for the disbursal of Rs 4,399.89 crore towards social security pensions (NTR Bharosa) to all the 65.18 lakh beneficiaries at their doorstep in a single day on July 1.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said employees of village/ward secretariats will commence the distribution of pensions at 6 am. Each employee will be allocated 50 houses. Employees of other government departments will also be deputed for the purpose if needed.

Holding a video conference with all the District Collectors from the State Secretariat on Thursday, he said the enhanced pension amount of Rs 7,000 for beneficiaries under Category I (aged and widows, and 11 sub-categories) will be disbursed at their doorstep. The sum includes enhanced pension of Rs 4,000, along with three months arrears of Rs 1,000 each.

Similarly, for the partially disabled beneficiaries, who come under Category II, will be given the enhanced pension of Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,000. Permanently disabled beneficiaries under Category III will be given Rs 15,000, which has been enhanced from Rs 5,000. Beneficiaries under Category IV, who are suffering from chronic diseases like renal ailments and thalassemia, will get the enhanced pension of Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000 per month, the Chief Secretary explained.