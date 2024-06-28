Andhra: YSRC alleges TDP-led attacks, seeks DGP intervention

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Thursday complained to the DGP about the alleged intrusion of TDP leaders and cadre into its party offices across the State.

In a letter, YSRC MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former minister Ambati Rambabu, former MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Guntur City Mayor K Manohar Naidu stated that attacks on YSRC leaders and activists have increased and their properties are being damaged after the TDP-led NDA came into power in the State.

“Local police are not receiving complaints and registering cases against perpetrators of attacks. Even when YSRC leaders and activists are stating that they are facing a threat to their lives, police are ignoring. These are not isolated incidents, but have been happening across the State for the past two weeks,” the YSRC leaders complained to the DGP.

TDP activists had forced their way into YSRC offices at 14 places in the State and instigated violence. This is a clear-cut case of trespassing and the offenders should be brought to book, they stressed. They also sought action against the police officials who ignored the complaints of the YSRC.