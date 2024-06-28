Home Ministry repatriates Laddha to Andhra cadre

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has repatriated Inspector General of Police (IG) rank officer Mahesh Chandra Laddha to his parent cadre Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect. An order to this effect was issued on June 26, instructing the 1998 batch IPS officer to intimate the date of relieving from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

It may be recalled that the State government placed the services of Laddha at the disposal of the MHA in 2020 for appointment to the post of CRPF IG on deputation for a period of five years from the date of joining of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Soon after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu took charge as Chief Minister, the government wrote a letter to the MHA seeking repatriation Laddha to AP cadre. The MHA responded immediately and issued the relieving order.

It is learnt that the State government is keen on appointing Laddha as Intelligence Department chief, replacing Kumar Vishwajeet, who was appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in April.

Laddha won many accolades for effectively dealing with the left-wing extremism in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.