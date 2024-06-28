Ramoji Rao deserves Bharat Ratna: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Eulogising media baron Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, who strove for what he strongly believed in till his last breath without compromising, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said it is everyone’s responsibility to get the crusader of people’s rights honoured with Bharat Ratna, along with TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the commemoration meeting of Ramoji Rao organised by the State government in Vijayawada on Thursday, he announced that a Vignan Bhavan will be built in Amaravati and named after Ramoji Rao. He further said a road will also be named after Ramoji Rao, besides the proposed Chitra Nagar in Visakhapatnam.

“Ramoji Rao is an inspiration for many. He lent a helping hand to those in distress due to natural calamities,” he said.

Recalling his more than four decades association with Ramoji Rao, Naidu said he never asked for any favours though he was instrumental in NTR becoming the CM, and the TDP emerging as an alternative to the Congress. Even the name Amaravati for the State capital was also suggested by him after a lot of research, Naidu said.

Ramoji Rao’s son Kiran, who donated Rs 10 crore for the construction of Amaravati on behalf of his family, recalled how his father strove for the people and the State. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recalled Ramoji Rao’s suggestion to fight for what you believe in without any comprise.

Ministers Kolusu Parthasarathy and Kollu Ravindra, The Hindu former editor N Ram, Rajasthan Patrika head Gulab Kothari, film personalities Murali Mohan, Sham Prasad Reddy, Rajamouli and Keeravani also spoke.