TDP's Krishna Devarayalu to lead party in Lok Sabha, Andhra CM Naidu confirms

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informing him about the appointment of Narasaraopet Lok Sabha MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu as the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) leader.

A delegation of TDP leaders, led by Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, called on the Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday and handed over the letter to him.

As three-time MP from Srikakulam Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu was given a Union Cabinet berth, the TDP chose Krishna Devarayalu to lead the party in the Lower House of Parliament.

Additionally, MPs Daggumalla Prasada Rao and Byreddy Shabari were elected as Deputy leaders. TDP MPs BK Parthasarathi and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy were elected as the Secretary and Treasurer respectively, while GM Harish Balayogi was appointed as the whip. Dr Satyanarayana Naupada was appointed as the office secretary.

Naidu also sent the copy of the letter to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Further, it has been learnt that the TDP MPs requested the Speaker to allocate a spacious chamber for the TDPP. With 16 Lok Sabha MPs, the yellow party is the second largest party in the NDA after the BJP.

Meanwhile, the TDP is hopeful of making a re-entry into the Rajya Sabha as the party has 135 seats in the State Assembly.

Currently, the TDP has no representation in the Upper House of Parliament as tenure of Kanakamedala Ravindra, the party’s lone RS MP, ended in April.