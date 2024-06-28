Three Family Members Die in Tragic Car Crash in Palnadu District, Andhra

GUNTUR: As many as three were killed in a car crash in Andugula Kothapalem village of Vinukonda mandal in Palnadu district on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as S Bala Gangadhara Sharma, his wife Yashoda and the car driver.

According to the police, Gangadhar Sharma, a retired TTD employee and a resident of Guntur, along with his family was heading from Bellary in Karnataka to Guntur when the Innova car on which they were travelling lost control and crashed into a tree near the highway killing three on the spot. Four other passengers in the vehicle, including HSY Sharma, Sandhya, and their children Karthik and Anupama sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby private hospital where they are currently receiving treatment and the bodies of the deceased to the government hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case.