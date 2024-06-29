Andhra Pradesh: Nara Bhuvaneswari’s special bond with students of NTR School

VIJAYAWADA: It was a pleasant and memorable day for the 400 odd students of NTR Model School at Challapalli, being run by the NTR Trust, on Friday.

NTR Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari spent cheerful time with the students after a gap. In fact, the students are orphans and Bhuvaneswari is everything for them. She had a meal with the students and interacted with them with a special bonding.

After garlanding the statue of NTR and offering tributes to the former Chief Minister, she interacted with the staff. She enquired the students about the facilities at the school, and exhorted them to excel in studies.

Bhuvaneswari known for all as the daughter of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and mother of Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh, has proved her mettle as a successful entrepreneur, besides the managing trustee of NTR Trust.

Bhuvaneswari is extending all help to children from poor families in education and health, besides aiding victims during natural calamities through the NTR Trust.

Despite hailing from a political family, she was not seen in public earlier. Following the ‘illegal’ arrest of her husband Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam case, she toured the entire State under the Nijam Gelavali programme, mobilising people’s support.

She also actively participated in the election campaign in support of tripartite alliance candidates in the State.

Due to her busy schedule, Bhuvaneswari could not make her regular visit to NTR School. After a gap, she visited the school, and spent her valuable time, much to the delight of students.

NTR Trust COO Gopi Adusupalle and others were present on the occasion.