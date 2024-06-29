Andhra varsity vice-chancellor, registrar quit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy and Registrar M James Stephen resigned on Friday. The resignation letters were sent to the Governor.

Prasad Reddy served as vice-chancellor for four years and has been associated with the university since 1987 in various capacities, including Head of Department, Principal, Dean, Registrar, and Rector. His resignation comes in the wake of recent political developments.

The Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) and the TDP have alleged that Prasad Reddy acted as a YSRC activist, harming the reputation of Andhra University. Student and public associations have accused him of using the Vice-Chancellor’s office and the university as YSRC offices.

In response to these allegations and the change in the government, Prasad Reddy tendered his resignation. Following the resignation, AU Academic Dean N Kishore Babu assumed office as the in-charge Registrar.