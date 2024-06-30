Andhra Deputy CM Pawan offers prayers at Kondagattu temple

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan offered prayers at Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu of Jagtial district, Telangana on Saturday.

Much before the elections, Pawan Kalyan performed puja to his campaign vehicle Vaarahi at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. After winning the elections, the Jana Sena Party chief once again visited the temple and performed special pujas.

Pawan Kalyan was received with much fanfare by his supporters and party leaders at Kondagattu. On his arrival at the temple around 1 pm, temple Executive Officer Chandrasekhar and temple priests received him with traditional Purna Kumbham, and conducted him into the temple.

The Deputy Chief Minister also offered prayers at the sub-temples of Venkateswara Swamy and Lakshmi Devi on the premises. After Darshan, he was given Prasadam and Veda Aseervadam by the temple priests.

Earlier, when Pawan Kalyan set out from his residence in Hyderabad, he was accorded a warm welcome by party cadre at Turkapalli, Shamirpet, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Gangadhar, and other places with Gaja Malas. JSP vice-president B Mahender Reddy, Telangana in-charge Nemuri Shankar Goud and others were present.