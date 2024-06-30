Andhra YSRC leaders accuse TDP of misusing state machinery for targeted attacks

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the YSRC party led by Rajya Sabha members YV Subba Reddy and A Ayodhya Rami Reddy met Governor S Abdul Nazeer to complain about the ruling party for its attacks on the YSRC cadre and properties.

In a two-page representation made to the Governor, the YSRC leaders sought immediate intervention from the latter against the organised violence of the TDP, which they alleged was misusing the State machinery to target the YSRC functionaries in violation of democratic norms and principles.

They said in the aftermath of the general elections, YSRC members and supporters were targeted by the TDP, which they said resorted to both physical assaults on individuals and the properties of the party. They cited the demolition of the YSRC office building at Sithanagaram of Tadepalle mandal as a prime example.

The YSRC leaders said TDP leaders have trespassed into YSRC party officers and threatened to demolish the buildings. In some cases, they have even forcefully occupied them. This is a flagrant disregard of the rule of law, they said. Even the statues of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy have been vandalised and destroyed, they added.

Speaking to mediapersons, YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy said for the past 26 days, Telugu Desam and Jana Sena have resorted to violence in 26 districts, targeting YSRC leaders and cadres.