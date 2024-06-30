APCRDA notified comprehensive master plan for Amaravati Government Complex

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has officially notified the Master Plan for Amaravati Government Complex.

The Master Plan, encompassing approximately 1,575 acres, includes comprehensive zoning regulations and urban design guidelines, and it aims at fostering sustainable and organised development of the region.

The APCRDA Commissioner on Saturday issued a gazette notification of the Master Plan, which can be accessed at the APCRDA website (www.crda.ap.gov.in). It outlines the framework to develop the Government Complex in Amaravati, the capital city of AP.

The Master Plan with focus on zoning and urban design guidelines, aims to ensure that the development of the Government Complex is in harmony with the overall vision for Amaravati.

This includes provisions for green spaces, infrastructure, and public amenities that will enhance the quality of life of residents and visitors alike.