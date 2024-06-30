National Lok Adalat resolves over 14,000 cases across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 14,581 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat that held across the State including the High Court on Saturday. In the High Court, two Benches were constituted and were presided over by Justice Ravi Cheemalapati and Justice Harinath N. As many as 192 cases were solved in the High Court and settlement amount was Rs 1,77,81,400.

Similarly, in 13 districts, 384 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted which was presided over by the Judicial Officers and different cadres. With continuous monitoring and valuable suggestions of their Lordships, 11,168 pending cases and 3,221 pre-litigation cases are settled in the National Lok Adalat in the State. A total number of 14,389 cases were settled in 13 districts and the settlement amount is Rs 49.36 crore.

With the efforts of the advocates, active participation of the litigant public, officials of stakeholder departments, print and electronic media and staff numbers, made the National Lok Adalat, a grand success.

In a release, Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary M Babitha stated that under the directions of the Chief Justice-cum-Patron-in Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, APSLSA Executive Chairman Justice U Durga Prasad Rao and AP High Court Legal Services Committee Chairman Justice G Narendar, the National Lok Adalat was conducted.