TDP hopes for SCS for Andhra amid JD(U) push for Bihar

VIJAYAWADA: With Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) resolved to demand Special Category Status (SCS) for Bihar in its national executive meeting, all eyes turned to the TDP, which is the second largest party in the NDA next to the BJP, to see if it too will make a similar demand.

The TDP is optimistic that in case the Centre considers the demand of JD(U), it will grant the SCS first to Andhra Pradesh as it was promised to the State on the floor of the House at the time of State bifurcation 10 years ago, sources said.

SCS in Andhra Pradesh has remained a burning topic since the bifurcation of the State in 2014. In 2018, the issue was also the reason for the TDP coming out of the NDA. However, the TDP rejoined the NDA before the 2024 elections, and has not broached the subject since forming the government both at the Centre and in the State.

In fact, it has to be noted here that the issue of SCS has not figured prominently during the TDP and its allies election campaign. Though TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders in several meetings, the issue of SCS was not mentioned.

Sources in the TDP say that though they are not raising the SCS, their efforts will continue to get aid from the Centre equal to the SCS in other formats. “Whether it may be the SCS or the special package or in any other format, all we want is that AP should get its due share of funds from the Centre,” a TDP leader said.