Third season of Andhra Premier League kicks off in Visakhapatnam

VISAKAPATNAM: The third season of the Andhra Premier League (APL) is set to commence in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Andhra Cricket Association’s (ACA) APL will feature six teams, 19 matches, and 120 players competing from June 30 to July 13. The tournament will follow a round-robin format in the group stage, with 19 matches in Visakhapatnam.

Rayalaseema Kings, Coastal Riders, KVR Uttarandhra Lions, Marlin Godavari Titans, Bezawada Tigers, and Vizag Warriors are the six teams taking part, and some of the noted players include Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat, Shaikh Rasheed, and Hari Shankar Reddy, amongst others. ACA unveiled a gold-plated trophy for the third edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL) here on Saturday.

On the occasion, ACA Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy emphasised the league’s potential to revolutionise cricket in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy highlighted the success stories of players like KS Bharat, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ricky Bhui, and Shabnam Shakil, who have risen to prominence through their performances in the IPL. Defending champions Rayalaseema Kings will face APL 2022 winners Coastal Riders in the opening match on Sunday, in what will be a rematch of last year’s finals. All day games will start at 2.30 pm, while the evening games will start at 6.30 pm.

All matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports First, and Fancode, ensuring a wide reach for cricket enthusiasts. The ACA has implemented advanced software to store comprehensive player information, ensuring efficient management of the matches.