28-year-old gets 10-yr RI for raping woman

VIJAYAWADA: Mahila Sessions Court Judge I Sailaja Devi sentenced a 28-year-old man to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment in a rape case on Thursday.

According to NTR district police, the accused, identifies as Tadepalli Venkata Lakshman Kumar, a resident of Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district, was arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting a girl in the pretext of marriage.

When Lakshman refused to marry her, the victim lodged a complaint with police, who arrested Lakshman, and lodged a complaint against him.

After examining nine witnesses and other evidences, Judge I Sailaja Devi pronounced the judgement and sentenced Kumar to undergo rigorous jail term of ten years, besides slapping a fine of Rs 2,500.

In yet another incident, Markapuram Assistant Sessions Court sentenced a man to undergo five years of imprisonment for attacking two persons with knives.

The accused, identified as Guntapalli Chinna Badarayya, tried to kill his relatives P Siva and his mother Kasamma over property disputes.