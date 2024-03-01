Andhra Pradesh: Spl buses flagged off to promote temple tourism

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to encourage religious tourism in the State, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) limited and Endowments department started special pilgrim tour packages with the help of third-party company ‘Book My Darshan’ on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, representatives of ‘Book My Darshan’ and others attended the inaugural ceremony held at the Tourism Development Corporation office in Vijayawada.

The Minister further flagged off the special buses and expressed his happiness over the tourism development corporation for promoting the famous and historical temples in the State through special tour packages. Kottu Satyanarayana said the special buses will help in ferrying the pilgrims to various temples located in various places. He said a total of 12 buses are being run from all the major cities covering 19 routes in which major temples and historical temples are situated. “Pilgrims travelling in these special buses will get additional benefits such as quick darshan and lodging facilities in the temples and other places. This move will help the tourism department to promote temple tourism as well as self development,” said the Minister.

Tourism department officials said promotion of religious tourism is their motto and pilgrims will be provided all basic facilities whoever books tickets through Book My Darshan portal.

The representatives of Book My Darshan said they have collaborated with all tourism department-operated hotels in the State and have bigger plans to run operations to all famous temples from all the major cities in the state. “Starting from Vijayawada, Vizag, Kurnool and Tirupati, all the major temples in the State will be covered under the packages designed by the department. There is a separate fare for children and adults. Also, we are trying to provide travel insurance for pilgrims who booked packages and are travelling in our buses. We are offering collaborated tour plans for the convenience of devotees and commuters,” said Ali, a representative from Book My Darshan.