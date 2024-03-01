Centuries-old Narasimha Swamy temple reopened

GUNTUR: The redeveloped ancient Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Kondaveedu hill was thrown open to public darshan on Thursday after performing special rituals on February 27, 28 and 29.

Rituals like Shobayatra, Ankurarpanam, and Homam were performed on a traditional note for three days and on Thursday, Yantrapratista, Poornahuti and Dhruva Devatha Kalyanam were performed amid devotional atmosphere.

The idols of deities Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Garuda Alwar sculpted and presented by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) were consecrated at the temple and Dwajasthambam was set up.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Palnadu district forest officer N Rama Chandra Rao, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor K Siva Reddy and other officials participated in the rituals. Lakhs of devotees thronged to the temple and took part in the rituals and Annadanam.

As history goes, the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Temple and Shiva Temple atop Kondaveedu hill was constructed during the reign of Reddi Kingdom.

However, due to lack of proper care, the centuries-old temples were in shambles and awaited the government’s attention.

As part of the Kondaveedu development project, the State government issued orders to reconstruct both temples. But lack of proper transportation facilities to the hilltop had delayed the works till 2017.

Later, the Covid-19 pandemic has inordinately delayed the works.

The endowments and forest department officials have taken special attention to speed up the works in the last few months and redeveloped the temple giving the opportunity to the residents of the State to once again have darshan of the temple deities.

The Lakshmi Narasimha temple atop Kondaveedu hill will be associated with the Trikoteswara Swamy temple in Kotappakonda for its maintenance.