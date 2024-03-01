CM to lay stone for law varsity on March 4

KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the district on March 4 to take part in two programmes. The events include laying the foundation stone for National Law University (NLU) and inaugurating the newly constructed 100-bed government hospital in Banaganapalle.

As part of the plan to make Kurnool the judicial capital, the State government has planned to construct the NLU at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore in 250 acres at Jagannathagattu on Kurnool city outskirts. The government hospital has been constructed with Rs 22 crore. Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya visited the site and discussed with officials regarding the arrangements for the CM’s visit.

Nandyal district Collector K Sreenivasulu, along with SP K Raghuveera Reddy, visited Banaganapalle and inspected the arrangements.