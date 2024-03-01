CM to release Rs 708.68 cr under Deevena today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 708.68 crore directly into the joint bank accounts of 9,44,666 mothers and students under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena schemes for the quarter October-December, 2023.

He will disburse the aid with the click of a button at a programme at Pamarru in Krishna district on Friday. The State government has so far spent Rs 18,002 crore on implementing the Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes, including the latest aid of Rs 708.68 crore.

According to officials, 93% of students studying ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses in the State are availing full fee reimbursement under Vidya Deevena. With an aim to provide higher education to the poor students,the YSRC government is reimbursing total fee regularly soon after the completion of the quarter. It is providing aid to students without any limit on the number of beneficiaries in a family in a transparent manner.

The government is not only taking care of the educational expenses of students, but also bearing their boarding and lodging expenses. It provides a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to students of degree, medicine and engineering courses,Rs 15,000 to polytechnic, and Rs 10,000 to ITI in two instalments every academic year once in the beginning (June to July) and in the end (April) under the Vasathi Deevena scheme.

Meanwhile, the officials appealed to the mothers to pay the college fee within a week or 10 days after the amount is credited into their bank accounts. In case of failure to do so, the next instalment of the fee reimbursement will be paid directly to the bank accounts of the respective colleges. In the past 57 months, the YSRC government has spent Rs 72,919 crore on educational reforms alone.