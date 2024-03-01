More than 1,900 polling stations to be set up in Palnadu

GUNTUR: In view of upcoming Assembly elections, all required associate minimum facilities have been arranged at as many as 1,926 polling centres in Palnadu district, said Collector Sivashankar Lotheti on Thursday. He said that as part of Special Summer Revision (SSR) 2024, over 1.08 lakh new voters have been enrolled, while 1.01 lakh votes have been removed.

“Out of the total population of 23.26 lakh people in the district, 17.90 lakh have been enrolled as voters including 2,28,847 in Pedakurappadu, 2,24,367 in Chilakaluripet, 2,29,374 in Narasaraopet, 2,38,993 voters in Sattenapalle, 2,60,333 in Vinukonda, 2,71,128 in Gurajala, and 2,59,340 voters in Macherla assembly constituency,” he informed.

Stating that all basic amenities including drinking water, furniture, washrooms, lights and other arrangements are in place at all polling centres, the Collector said that as many as 16 nodal officers have been appointed to ensure the set up of polling centres within stipulated time. He directed the officials to deliver their duties without negligence and urged the public to cooperate with district administration.