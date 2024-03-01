Over 800 students take part in SRM’s sports fest

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University’s annual sports fest, Udgam-2024, began on a grand note on Thursday. Around 800 students from 20 colleges and universities participated in the fest. Athletes will compete in a plethora of sports events, including basketball, chess, football and tennis.

Dronacharya Awardee and athlete Nagapuri Ramesh, vice-chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora, registrar R Premkumar, chief finance and accounts officer (CFAO) Suma N and Easwari School of Liberal Arts dean Prof. Vishnupad. Explaining that the word ‘Udgam’ translates to ‘rise up’ in Sanskrit, Prof Arora said it perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the University’s sports ethos. Elaborating on the institute’s vision of elevating its sports facilities to international standards, he said, “We are not just building facilities, we are nurturing the champions of tomorrow.” Further, he emphasised the University’s plans to enhance its infrastructure, fostering a thriving environment for budding athletes.

Highlighting the vital role of educational institutions in shaping the future of sports in India, Nagapuri Ramesh noted, “India’s tryst with sports excellence begins in our universities.”

Sports Authority of India (SAI) assistant director Sushmita Kumari urged all students to seize the opportunity and make the most of it. “Embrace the challenge with the heart of a sportsperson and the zeal of a champion,” she told the participants.