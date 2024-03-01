PK should have demanded 80 seats and two years as CM: Mudragada

VIJAYAWADA: Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham on Thursday shot off a letter to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, expressing his dissatisfaction over the sharing of seats between the TDP and the JSP.

“Pawan Kalyan should have demanded at least 80 Assembly seats and two years to serve as the chief minister,” the former minister wrote.

Stating that Pawan visiting TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in jail was not ordinary, he said, “At a time when the TDP cadre was afraid to even come out of their houses, your (referring to Pawan) support rejuvenated them. There is no doubt that Naidu’s popularity has increased because of you,” Mudragada said.

Observing that the entire Kapu community waited for them to meet, Mudragada said, “Pawan Kalyan had sent a word saying he would meet me before the 2019 elections. Recently, he once again expressed interest in meeting me after attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I was ready to leave behind my past, my aspirations and the humiliation I faced to work with Pawan Kalyan.”

However, the actor-politician is yet to meet the Kapu leader. He wrote, “I wanted to take the party to new heights in a bid to ensure justice to all without aspiring anything. I was of the view that Pawan, too, shared similar thoughts.”

Stating that the people aspired to see Pawan in a high political position, he noted that the JSP president has even failed to push for power sharing.

In a sarcastic remark, Mudragada quipped that since he did not have ‘glamour or craze among people’, Pawan looked at him as a ‘last-grade’ person. “I might be a rusted iron in your view. Maybe that is why you have not come to meet me,” he said.

Claiming that Pawan Kalyan cannot make his own decisions, the Kapu leader, indirectly referring to Naidu, said “You need to take permission from others (to meet me).”