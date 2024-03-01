Rushikonda resorts inaugurated amid controversies

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister RK Roja inaugurated the redeveloped resorts on Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The new resorts, situated on a 9.88-acre site, replaces the old resort with seven blocks spanning a total built-up area of 13,793 square metres. The programme was a low-key affair as several cases pertaining to the resorts are pending adjudication in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
The project, initiated in 2021, has been built with `365.24 crore. Works for site development, slope protection systems, structural, architectural, interior, lift, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, fire fighting, networking, and automation for all blocks, besides extensive landscaping and external infrastructure, were taken up in three phases.
Speaking on the occasion, Roja said the resorts have been redeveloped with the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and in strict adherence to the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms. “The city, known for its beauty, now boasts world-class amenities in the form of these newly-constructed resorts,” she noted.
Further, she pointed out that the three-member committee, appointed by the State Cabinet, has recommended utilising the Rushikonda buildings as the Chief Minister’s camp office. However, the proposal is yet to be approved by Jagan, she added.
Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the Chief Minister will soon decide on the utilisation of the newly-constructed buildings at Rushikonda.
Stating that the project has been executed to meet international quality standards, he said the resorts epitomise the essence of Vizag’s allure.
Outlining the significance of the project in advancing the city’s tourism prospects, he pointed out, “Despite facing opposition from various quarters, the project was successfully completed with all necessary approvals, underscoring the government’s commitment to its realisation.”
The resort comprises seven blocks: Vengi-A, Vengi-B, Kalinga, Gajapathi, and Vijayanagara A, B, and C, each offering various facilities such as restaurants, banquet halls, guest rooms, premium villa suites, spa, indoor games, fitness centre, back office, and service areas. It has a 150KL fire sump, a 100KL domestic sump, and a 100KLD sewage treatment plant to treat wastewater and reuse it. Each of the blocks caters to different needs - Vengi Block-A houses security, a back office, suite rooms, and a restaurant. Vengi Block B comprises a business hotel with guest rooms, conference halls, and a restaurant. Kalinga Block features a reception area, luxury suite rooms, conference halls, and banquet halls, Gajapathi Block includes housekeeping, a cafeteria, and a business centre, while Vijayanagara Blocks A, B, and C offer presidential suites, villa suites, a spa and banquet halls.
JSP leader slams inauguration
In a letter to the managing director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, JSP corporator PLVN Murthy Yadav slammed the inauguration of the redeveloped Rushikonda resort. He had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High Court, stating that CRZ norms were violated during the redevelopment of the project.
He pointed out that a committee, constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), is yet to submit a report to the court after inspecting the site of construction as well as where the debris has been dumped. “It is rather sad that responsible persons from the government, law-making institutions and officers are indulging in pre-emptive tactics. When the court is seized of all the issues and everyone is awaiting the reports from the Experts Committee, such action is not proper and not in good taste,” he noted.