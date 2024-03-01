Rushikonda resorts inaugurated amid controversies

Speaking on the occasion, Roja said the resorts have been redeveloped with the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and in strict adherence to the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms. “The city, known for its beauty, now boasts world-class amenities in the form of these newly-constructed resorts,” she noted.

Further, she pointed out that the three-member committee, appointed by the State Cabinet, has recommended utilising the Rushikonda buildings as the Chief Minister’s camp office. However, the proposal is yet to be approved by Jagan, she added.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the Chief Minister will soon decide on the utilisation of the newly-constructed buildings at Rushikonda.

Stating that the project has been executed to meet international quality standards, he said the resorts epitomise the essence of Vizag’s allure.

Outlining the significance of the project in advancing the city’s tourism prospects, he pointed out, “Despite facing opposition from various quarters, the project was successfully completed with all necessary approvals, underscoring the government’s commitment to its realisation.”

The resort comprises seven blocks: Vengi-A, Vengi-B, Kalinga, Gajapathi, and Vijayanagara A, B, and C, each offering various facilities such as restaurants, banquet halls, guest rooms, premium villa suites, spa, indoor games, fitness centre, back office, and service areas. It has a 150KL fire sump, a 100KL domestic sump, and a 100KLD sewage treatment plant to treat wastewater and reuse it. Each of the blocks caters to different needs - Vengi Block-A houses security, a back office, suite rooms, and a restaurant. Vengi Block B comprises a business hotel with guest rooms, conference halls, and a restaurant. Kalinga Block features a reception area, luxury suite rooms, conference halls, and banquet halls, Gajapathi Block includes housekeeping, a cafeteria, and a business centre, while Vijayanagara Blocks A, B, and C offer presidential suites, villa suites, a spa and banquet halls.