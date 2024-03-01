Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple launches Nitya Annaprasadam

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, along with Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, launched the Nitya Annaprasadam distribution at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Thursday. It was inaugurated in the presence of Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis of Tirumala.

In his address, Bhumana said, “The TTD is poised to conduct the Annaprasadam programme more extensively to benefit all devotees coming to the pilgrim city. Elaborate arrangements are being made at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple to provide Annaprasadam to about 2,000 devotees everyday from 11 am to 4 pm at Sri Nammalwar Sannidhi on the North Mada Street of the temple.”

Besides Tirumala, Annaprasadam is being served to tens of thousands of devotees even at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor.

“Soon we will launch the Annaprasadam distribution programme at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta too,” the TTD Chairman announced.

He recollected his childhood days of visiting Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple for Anna Prasadam, and said it is a matter of pride for him that as the Chairman of TTD today he has launched such a charitable programme.

Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam, Catering Special Officer Shastry and other temple officials were also present.